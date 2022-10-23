Art revives old community in Bangkok’s historical neighbourhood

Eventually, a group of his friends bought the house and the artist began the renovation. The idea was to reconnect the enclosed space with the canal and the history of the old neighbourhood, and inspire local residents to preserve and protect their heritage.

For Chumpol, the renovation felt like painting a new picture – one of an old but cosy home where people come to create and appreciate art or simply unwind in the historical community tracing back hundreds of years.

“People here hadn’t really done any renovation work to their houses back then. They did it just enough to get by because there weren’t so many passers-by in this area. But when we started our renovation, they became interested in doing so as well,” he said.

“THIS IS WHAT KEEPS US BREATHING”

The transformation of Klong Bang Luang took place gradually as The Artist’s House became well-known among tourists from around the world. Small shops, eateries and homestay accommodations have emerged along the canal, which is now part of the boat tour route operated by tourism companies.

“Tourists have started to come here since The Artist’s House opened. They usually come from the Chao Phraya River by boat and make a stop here,” said local resident Suksan Charoenwattanapokaew.