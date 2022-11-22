Bangkok shrine bombing trial resumes after long delays

BANGKOK: The trial of two Uyghurs accused of carrying out a deadly bomb attack in Bangkok in 2015 resumed on Tuesday (Nov 22) after years of delays due to coronavirus disruptions and problems securing translators.

Yusufu Mieraili and Bilal Mohammed allegedly planted a bomb in a Hindu shrine in Bangkok's commercial heart in Aug 2015 that left 20 dead, mostly Chinese tourists.

The blast came weeks after Thailand's junta forcibly repatriated 109 Uyghurs to China, where rights activists say the Muslim minority faces cultural and religious repression.

The timing prompted speculation that the attack was part of a revenge plot against a country that had been a key transit hub for Uyghurs as Thailand's then-military leaders grew closer to Beijing.

The trial for the two men has been delayed several times as the court struggled to find a suitable translator - but a hearing resumed on Tuesday in Bangkok.