Heirs step up as COVID-19 deaths rock Bangkok's famous street-food stalls

BANGKOK: Each morning, Adulwitch Tangsupmanee brings a cart of crispy pork belly to a run-down cinema in Bangkok's Chinatown and sets up the same street-food stall his internationally renowned father ran for nearly 50 years before dying of COVID-19 in July.

While aromatic pork broth simmers, Adulwitch carefully places a framed picture of his late father, Chanchai, on top of the stall's window display - adorned with Michelin guide accolades from 2018 to 2021.

"I prepared the broth for my father when he was here, and I still do it when he's gone," said Adulwitch, 42. "I feel he's still around."

Known to many as "Elder Brother Ouan", Chanchai had stood behind that same cart selling "Guay Jub" rolled rice noodles soup for decades until he died at age 73.

He was one of at least seven well-known sidewalk chefs that Bangkok's renowned street-food scene has lost to coronavirus in recent months, according to a Reuters count - the latest blow to the culture of single-dish stalls.

The deaths of Chanchai and his contemporaries left a legacy of rich flavours in the hands of their children, who vow to carry on traditions that over decades propelled Bangkok into a global street-food Mecca.

As the city is set to reopen to foreign visitors on Monday, Adulwitch hopes customers will again line up for his father's noodle soup, to help him lessen the pangs of loss.