Bangkok to reopen to international travellers on Oct 15

BANGKOK: Bangkok will reopen to international travellers on Oct 15 when at least 70 per cent of its residents are expected to have been fully vaccinated.

The decision came after a discussion between Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan and Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Wednesday (Sep 15).

“Our mutual decision is that we want to carry out the vaccination throughout Bangkok - in every district - so that when we reopen it, it will apply to all of Bangkok,” said Mr Pipat in a press conference.

“For the safety of Bangkok residents, the vaccination coverage of no less than 70 per cent is very important.”

According to the minister, more than 70 per cent of Bangkok’s population have already received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine but only 37 per cent have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The remaining 33 per cent should have been given their second dose by early October, he added.

“We are confident that on Oct 15, Bangkok will be able to reopen to international tourists,” Mr Pipat said.

However, he did not mention if there will be any quarantine requirements for international travellers once the capital city reopens.