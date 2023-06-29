Passenger lost lower half of leg in travelator accident at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport

BANGKOK: A female passenger lost the lower half of her left leg while using a travelator at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport on Thursday (Jun 29), according to local media.

The passenger was travelling from Bangkok to Nakhon Si Thammarat in southern Thailand when the incident occurred in the domestic terminal, the airport said in a statement, adding she was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment.

Don Mueang Airport director Karant Thanakuljeerapat was quoted by local media as saying CCTV footage showed that the passenger had fallen down on the travelator at about 8.30am local time. Her left leg then went into the moving machinery of the walkway.

Thailand's incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered related units to urgently conduct an investigation and provide assistance to the passenger.

Operation of the travelator has been temporarily suspended to allow engineers to conduct the investigation and safety checks, said the airport in a statement.

“Don Mueang Airport is deeply saddened by the incident and ready to fully accept the responsibility as well as take care of the medical expenses and compensation,” it added.