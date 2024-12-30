Hotel fire in popular Bangkok tourist area kills 3 foreigners

BANGKOK: A fire broke out at a hotel on Bangkok's Khao San Road, a popular tourist destination, killing three foreigners and injuring several other people, Thai police said.

The three who died in the fire on Sunday (Dec 29) night were all foreign tourists, Police Colonel Sanong Saengmanee told The Associated Press. One was found dead at the scene and the other two died after being taken to hospital.

The fire erupted on the fifth floor of the six-storey Ember Hotel, police said. Khao San Road is a popular backpacker street in the Thai capital that is also known for its lively nightlife.

The flames were eventually contained and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Seventy-five people were staying at the hotel at the time of the fire. Seven people were injured, including two Thai nationals and five foreigners.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt emphasised the importance of safety following the incident, especially as New Year's Eve countdown festivities approach, with fireworks and other celebrations planned across the city.