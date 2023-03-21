No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok 'mall gorilla'

BANGKOK: Seven storeys above a shopfloor hawking cheap perfume and nylon underwear, Thailand's "shopping mall gorilla" sits alone in a cage - her home for 30 years despite a re-ignited row over her captivity.

Activists around the world have long campaigned for the primate to be moved from Pata Zoo, located on top of a Bangkok mall, with singer Cher and actor Gillian Anderson adding their voices in 2020.

But the family who owns Bua Noi - whose name translates as "little lotus" - have resisted public and government pressure to relinquish the critically endangered animal.

The gorilla has lived at Pata for more than three decades but her case made headlines again this month after the zoo offered a 100,000 baht (US$2,800) reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever graffitied "Free Bua Noi!" on one of the mall's walls.

The upset comes as Thailand welcomes back tourists after the COVID-19 pandemic, many drawn to the kingdom's wildlife - and ease of access.

The zoo represents a snag in its shift from a country infamous for tiger selfies and abused elephants, to the kingdom trying to position itself as more environmentally friendly.

Authorities have passed new environmental legislation, mostly targeted at preventing the abuse of native-born animals, and these laws do not necessarily cover privately owned zoos such as Pata - or non-indigenous creatures like Bua Noi.

"(Pata) can still open because the wild animal conservation and protection act zoo section has not been enforced yet," Padej Laithong, director of the national wildlife conservation office, told AFP.