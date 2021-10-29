‘Bangkok is ready’: Thai capital gears up to welcome international tourists without quarantine in November

BANGKOK: The well-trodden streets of Bangkok have been empty of foreign tourists.

Their absence paints a stark contrast for the residents to what their city used to be like before the pandemic. The difference is especially noticeable for those whose livelihoods rely on tourism.

“Last year, I barely had any customers,” said Peerasith Seemoolsathien in an old shophouse dating back a century.

Located in Bangkok’s old quarter, the building has withstood the test of time, providing a unique space of relaxation and comfort to global travellers who were drawn by its history and vintage charm.

In 2018, Peerasith named it Kanvela House when he started his guesthouse business. Foreigners used to make up 90 per cent of his customers but because of COVID-19, “that dropped to 2 per cent,” he said.

For nearly two years, the guest rooms have been left vacant, save for a few foreigners who stayed there before moving back to their home countries.

“Our employees have gone down from 15 to five,” Peerasith told CNA. “We barely had any customers. It’s so lonely.”