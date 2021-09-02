Thousands join protest in Bangkok demanding prime minister's resignation

BANGKOK: Thousands of people protested in central Bangkok on Thursday (Sep 2) to call for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and said they would return every day until he leaves office.

The demonstration at the Asoke intersection in central Bangkok was one of the biggest such gatherings this year despite a warning from the police earlier in the day that protests are banned due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Protests against Prayut have gained momentum since late June as groups who sought his removal last year return with broader support from people angered by a worsening coronavirus situation.

Thailand has recorded more than 1.2 million infections and 12,103 deaths since the pandemic started last year, with most of the cases and deaths occurring since April this year.

The demonstration is also taking place while Prayut is facing a grilling in parliament in a censure debate that started earlier this week. The political opposition accuse the prime minister and five other Cabinet ministers of corruption, economic mismanagement and of bungling the coronavirus response.