Thai protesters spar with police in march on PM Prayut's residence

BANGKOK: Thai police clashed with demonstrators on Friday (Aug 13) after hundreds defied a ban on gatherings to rally in central Bangkok, where they attempted to march on the prime minister's residence to demand his resignation over the country's COVID-19 crisis.

Police fired tear gas canisters and rubber bullets from an elevated highway in response to demonstrators who tried to pull down containers that were being used as roadblocks, in a third day of confrontation this week.

Activists from the youth-led Thalufah group had vowed to protest peacefully after demonstrations this week also ended with police using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse them, as they pressed for premier Prayut Chan-o-cha's removal.