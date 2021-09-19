Protesters call to 'kick out' Thai PM on coup anniversary

BANGKOK: Hundreds of protesters drove through Bangkok's streets on Sunday (Sep 19) to mark the 15th anniversary of a military coup that ousted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The billionaire ex-prime minister - now living in self-exile - has remained a prominent figure in the country's politics since the military deposed his government on Sep 19, 2006.

Unloading a massive cardboard model of a tank for their "cars against tanks" protest, rallygoers honked car horns to call for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former army chief who came to power in a 2014 coup.

"Fifteen years have passed, we are still here to fight," shouted Nattawut Saikuar, a politician long associated with Thaksin, to a sea of supporters waving "Kick out Prayut" flags.

"No matter how many coups there are, it cannot stop us ... No matter how good capacity their tanks are, it cannot stop the fighting hearts of the people."