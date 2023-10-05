Two arrested for selling gun to Thai mall shooting suspect

BANGKOK: Thai police on Thursday (Oct 5) arrested two men accused of selling a gun to a 14-year-old suspected of carrying out a shooting attack at a Bangkok mall that left two people dead.

The teenager has been charged with murder over Tuesday's attack at the Siam Paragon mall, which police say was carried out with a blank-firing pistol modified to shoot live rounds.

Officers in Yala province in Thailand's deep south arrested two men in the early hours of Thursday on suspicion of selling a gun to the boy.

"Police raided their houses to find more evidence connected to the case," a senior Yala policeman told AFP.

"They were sent to Bangkok for questioning."