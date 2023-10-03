Bangkok police arrest 14-year-old suspected gunman after deadly shooting at Siam Paragon mall

BANGKOK: Thai police arrested a 14-year-old suspected gunman on Tuesday (Oct 3) after a deadly shooting at Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall.

Two people were killed, both foreigners from China and Myanmar, according to the police chief. Five people were injured, he told reporters.

The death toll was revised down from an earlier figure of three provided by Thai emergency services.

Chaos erupted in the late afternoon after gunfire was reported at the upmarket mall, one of Bangkok's top shopping destinations in the heart of the Thai capital.

"The attacker was arrested. In fact, he surrendered ... The situation is easing," Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin earlier told reporters.

Security camera footage shared on social media showed a suspect wearing a black top and cap, kneeling on the ground in an apparent surrender.

Police officers then shattered a glass panel before moving in to detain him. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The teenager is currently being questioned, said the police.