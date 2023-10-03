Shooting incident at Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall, armed suspect still in the shopping complex

BANGKOK: The Siam Paragon shopping mall in central Bangkok was evacuated on Tuesday (Oct 3) evening amid an active shooter incident.

Thai police said the suspect, believed to be armed, was still in the building.

Word of the incident first spread on social media, as users shared footage of crowds of shoppers fleeing from the mall. Several also said that they heard gunshots.

In an earlier statement, Thai officials said there were no injuries or fatalities.

Additional reporting by Saksith Saiyasombut.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.