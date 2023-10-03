Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Shooting incident at Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall, armed suspect still in the shopping complex
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Shooting incident at Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall, armed suspect still in the shopping complex

Shooting incident at Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall, armed suspect still in the shopping complex

Screenshots from a video of people running out of Siam Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct 3, 2023. (Images: Twitter/Dweii_ii)

03 Oct 2023 06:02PM (Updated: 03 Oct 2023 06:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: The Siam Paragon shopping mall in central Bangkok was evacuated on Tuesday (Oct 3) evening amid an active shooter incident. 

Thai police said the suspect, believed to be armed, was still in the building. 

Word of the incident first spread on social media, as users shared footage of crowds of shoppers fleeing from the mall. Several also said that they heard gunshots. 

In an earlier statement, Thai officials said there were no injuries or fatalities. 

Additional reporting by Saksith Saiyasombut.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates. 

Source: CNA/zl

Related Topics

Thailand Bangkok

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.