Siam Paragon shooting casts spotlight on Thai youths' mental health, sparks calls for tighter gun control

THAI POLICE TO RECLASSIFY BLANK GUNS AS FIREARMS

According to authorities, the teen perpetrator used a blank gun that had been modified to fire live ammunition in the mall attack.

Blank guns are not considered firearms in Thailand and can be legally, and easily, purchased online.

“Blank guns are not illegal under Thai law because they cannot kill a person. However, the perpetrator used a modified model and here, the laws must be adjusted to be on a par with criminal behaviours,” Dr Krisanaphong said.

Currently, it is unknown whether the shooter modified the blank gun himself or hired someone to do it, or how he obtained live ammunition.

The investigation is ongoing and according to Thai national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, the perpetrator is not in the right state to give testimony.

On Wednesday, Pol Gen Torsak told local media he had commanded cyber police to eradicate websites providing information on illegal gun modification and crack down on illegal sale of firearms on the Internet.

He also revealed he had already liaised with the Ministry of Interior to reclassify them as firearms in order to block the import and sale in Thailand.

But besides reviewing legal regulations, Dr Krisanaphong from Rangsit University suggested that future sale of firearms should require buyers to go through proper mental health evaluation and behavioural assessment.

Currently, gun ownership in Thailand requires a permit and the applicant must be at least 20 years old. They cannot be disabled or have mental impairments, and have to go through a background check which looks at their income, career, misdemeanours and criminal offences.

“We can’t just look at their criminal record,” Dr Krisanaphong said.

“As for illegal firearms, security officers must develop their skills and knowledge in order to become specialised in the field. We also need officers to oversee this issue in particular as right now, all these are limited.”