Singaporean hacker who fled to Bangkok arrested by Thai police

BANGKOK: Police in Thailand have arrested a Singaporean man who fled his native country after allegedly hacking into the social media accounts of others to make online purchases.

The Bangkok Post reported on Thursday (Jan 12) that Ong Jian Zhen, 32, was arrested at a condominium in the Huai Kwang district of Bangkok.

The police also arrested a 28-year-old Thai woman, identified as Ananyalak Chuenjai, at the scene after drugs were found in the condominium unit.

Among the items seized include a sachet of crystal methamphetamine, two sachets of ketamine, a sachet of Erimin-5, an electronic scale as well as three bank books.

It is not immediately known what the nature of the relationship between the two is.

According to the Bangkok Post, Ong and Ananyalak have since been charged with colluding in possession of illegal drugs and were handed over to Sutthisan police for legal proceedings.

Ong was wanted by the Thai police after an arrest warrant was issued against him by the Sa Kaeo Provincial Court on Dec 19 for entering the country using a fake passport.

Police Colonel Phadol Chandorn was quoted as saying by local media that Ong was previously arrested by Thai immigration police in October last year for using a fake passport to enter the country. He was released on bail but later absconded.

The Bangkok Post had reported that Singapore’s Criminal Investigation Department had earlier contacted Police Lieutenant General Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Thai Central Investigation Bureau, to seek help in arresting Ong.

Ong had allegedly hacked into the personal social media accounts of other people in order to buy goods online.

Police then began looking for him and learned of his whereabouts in Bangkok.

CNA has reached out to the Singapore and Thai police for more information about Ong’s case.