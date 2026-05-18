Train driver charged after deadly Bangkok bus collision

BANGKOK: The driver of a train that collided with a bus in Thailand's capital, killing eight people, has tested positive for drugs and was charged with reckless driving, police said Monday (May 18).

The freight train crashed into the public bus on Saturday afternoon at a busy junction in Bangkok, with the vehicle bursting into flames and 30 people left injured, authorities said.

Police charged the train driver, who was also injured, and a railway-crossing guard on Sunday with negligence causing injury and death, said Urumporn Koondejsumrit, chief of the local police station where the crash occurred.

Both denied the charge, he told AFP.