Freight train collides with bus in Bangkok, at least eight dead: Reports

A freight train on Saturday (May 16) collided with a public bus near the Makkasan station in Bangkok's Ratchathewi district, leaving at least eight dead, Thai media reported.

The collision, which took place at around 3.40pm (4.40pm, Singapore time), caused the bus to burst into flames and damaged several other vehicles, reported The Nation.

At least 15 people were injured, and the situation was brought under control just before 4pm.

Phayathai Fire and Rescue Station personnel arrived at the scene and reported a fire and a series of explosions, according to the Ratchathewi District Office.

A video circulating online shows vehicles waiting at an intersection as a slow-moving train crosses the road and strikes what appears to be one of the vehicles.

Flames can be seen in the aftermath.