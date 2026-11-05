Thailand bans textbook on national security grounds
The book, a second edition of the Routledge Handbook of Contemporary Thailand, contains chapters on Thailand's monarchy in the 21st century and the government's use of the lese-majeste law.
BANGKOK: Thailand has banned a textbook about the country on national security grounds, with the tome's exiled editor saying on Thursday (Nov 5) it was outlawed over its content on the Thai monarchy.
The royal family holds revered status in Thai society and is shielded from criticism by a strict defamation law that critics say is used to muzzle dissent.
The book, a second edition of the Routledge Handbook of Contemporary Thailand published in English in August, was edited by Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a prominent academic and critic of the Thai monarchy who is based in Japan.
It contains chapters on Thailand's monarchy in the 21st century and the government's use of the lese-majeste law.
The book's first edition, released in 2019, was not banned, Pavin told AFP.
He said it was updated to "reflect changes in Thai politics" since 2020 youth-led pro-democracy protests, which featured unprecedented calls to reform the monarchy and the military.
The demonstrations were followed by a progressive party's election victory three years later that ended with its candidate being blocked from becoming prime minister by military-appointed senators and court challenges.
"Topics like this are why they decided to ban it," Pavin said in a telephone interview.
"Thailand's democracy is backsliding, and book bans are a clear indicator of that."
An order signed by National Police Chief Samran Nualma released on Wednesday said the book includes articles that "adversely affect national security and might cause unrest in the country".
Its content also "affects the security of the kingdom, public order or the good morals of the people", the order said.
Police have the authority to seize and destroy the book, it added.
Anyone found guilty of importing or distributing the book faces imprisonment of up to three years, a maximum fine of 60,000 baht (US$1,800), or both.
BAN "DOESN'T WORK"
In a Facebook post, Pavin said the order helped promote the book.
"In the era of social media and the internet, a ban like this doesn't work," he wrote. "People might just skip the hard copy and get an ebook."
In 2023, his book, "Rama X: The Thai Monarchy under King Vajiralongkorn", was banned in a similar fashion.
Pavin is a former diplomat who has been out of Thailand since a 2014 military coup.
He said he was charged in 2020 for setting up a Facebook group that grew to more than 2 million members, who discuss the role of the royal family and the pro-democracy movement's proposals for reforms.
In August this year, campaign group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said Pavin was among three people charged with lese-majeste over Facebook posts in the group the previous month.
Under Thailand's lese-majeste law, anyone convicted of insulting, defaming or threatening the king or his family can face a prison sentence of up to 15 years per offence.
Deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Persvivatana said in a statement to AFP that Thailand "prioritises maintaining national security and public order alongside respecting freedom of expression and academic freedom".