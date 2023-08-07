Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Thailand's Bhumjaithai party joins with Pheu Thai to try to form govt
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Thailand's Bhumjaithai party joins with Pheu Thai to try to form govt

Thailand's Bhumjaithai party joins with Pheu Thai to try to form govt

Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party's leader and prime ministerial candidate, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr 10, 2023. (File photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

07 Aug 2023 06:25PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: Thailand's Bhumjaithai party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday (Aug 7) he accepts Pheu Thai party's invitation to try to form a government more than two months after elections.

Populist Pheu Thai party won the second-largest share of votes in May's election and is trying to form a government after winner Move Forward's attempts failed in parliament.

Bhumjaithai, known for championing the decriminalisation of cannabis, said it would ally with Pheu Thai on three conditions including that the new alliance leaves untouched the country's strict laws on insulting the monarchy.

Anutin also said his party would remain in the Pheu Thai-led alliance as long as Move Forward was not included and they didn't form a minority government.

Move Forward had campaigned on reforming the controversial lese majeste laws, which many say are used to suppress opposition to the current royalist, military-backed government.

"Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai party will form the government with the support of other parties," said Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Thailand

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.