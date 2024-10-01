School bus catches fire in Thailand with 25 feared dead

BANGKOK: A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip Tuesday (Oct 1), officials said, with up to 25 feared dead.
At least 16 people were hospitalised.
The bus caught fire in Uthai Thani province, about 250km north of the capital Bangkok.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said there were fatalities and offered condolences to the victims' families.
Transport minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the number of fatalities was not clear but 25 people were unaccounted for after the blaze.
"Initial reports said there are 44 on board, 38 students and six teachers. As far as we know now, three teachers and 16 students got out," he told reporters.
"For those still missing, we are not clear yet."
A bus tyre had burst on a highway, sending the vehicle crashing into a barrier, a rescue worker said in footage broadcast on local TV.
The bus was running on compressed gas and the crash ignited its fuel tanks, the rescue worker said.
Video footage from the scene showed flames engulfing the bus as it burned under an overpass, huge clouds of dense black smoke billowing into the sky.
The students were on a field trip when the incident happened.
"As a mother, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the injured and deceased," Paetongtarn wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The blaze has been put out but rescue workers have had to wait for the bus to cool down before searching it for bodies, a rescue worker said.
Thailand has one of the worst road safety records in the world, with unsafe vehicles and poor driving contributing to the high annual death toll.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.