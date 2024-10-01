School bus catches fire in Thailand with 25 feared dead

BANGKOK: A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip Tuesday (Oct 1), officials said, with up to 25 feared dead.

At least 16 people were hospitalised.

The bus caught fire in Uthai Thani province, about 250km north of the capital Bangkok.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said there were fatalities and offered condolences to the victims' families.

Transport minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the number of fatalities was not clear but 25 people were unaccounted for after the blaze.

"Initial reports said there are 44 on board, 38 students and six teachers. As far as we know now, three teachers and 16 students got out," he told reporters.

"For those still missing, we are not clear yet."