Thailand says over 100,000 civilians flee clashes with Cambodia

SURIN, Thailand: More than 100,000 people have fled the bloodiest border fighting between Thailand and Cambodia in a decade, Bangkok said on Friday (Jul 25), as the death toll rose and international powers urged a halt to hostilities.

A long-running border dispute erupted into intense fighting with jets, artillery, tanks and ground troops on Thursday, and the United Nations Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting on the crisis later Friday.

The Thai interior ministry said more than 100,000 people from four border provinces had been moved to nearly 300 temporary shelters, while the kingdom's health ministry announced that the death toll had risen to 14 - 13 civilians and one soldier.

In the Cambodian town of Samraong, 20km from the border, AFP journalists reported hearing distant artillery fire on Friday morning.

As the guns started up, some families packed their children and belongings into vehicles and sped away.

"I live very close to the border. We are scared because they began shooting again at about 6am," Pro Bak, 41, told AFP.

He was taking his wife and children to a Buddhist temple to seek refuge.

"I don't know when we could return home," he said.

AFP journalists also saw soldiers rushing to man rocket launchers and speeding off towards the frontier.