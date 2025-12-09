Trump urges Cambodia, Thailand to honour ceasefire as fighting reignites

BANGKOK/PHNOM PENH: US President Donald Trump expects Cambodia and Thailand to "fully honor" their ceasefire commitments following renewed clashes along their disputed border that has forced thousands of people to flee, a senior administration official said on Monday (Dec 8).

"President Trump is committed to the continued cessation of violence and expects the governments of Cambodia and Thailand to fully honor their commitments to end this conflict," said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Thailand said its fighter jets struck Cambodia on Monday in an attempt to cripple its military capability, as a re-eruption of border hostilities derailed a fragile ceasefire brokered by Trump earlier this year.

Each side blamed the other for starting clashes that broke out during the night and intensified before dawn and spread to several locations, with one Thai soldier and four Cambodian civilians killed, according to officials.

Cambodia accused Thailand of "inhumane and brutal acts" of aggression, stressing it had not retaliated, while Bangkok said it carried out airstrikes on military targets after its neighbour mobilised heavy weaponry and repositioned combat units.

"The objective of the army is to cripple Cambodia’s military capability for a long time to come, for the safety of our children and grandchildren," Thai army chief of staff General Chaipruak Doungprapat said, according to the military.

The fighting was the fiercest since a five-day exchange of rockets and heavy artillery in July that marked their heaviest clashes in recent history, when at least 48 people were killed and 300,000 displaced before Trump intervened to broker a ceasefire.