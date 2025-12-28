Thais, Cambodians fear returning home despite border truce

BANGKOK: At a Thai university-turned-shelter for displaced people, Kanlaya Somjettana is reluctant to go home even after a truce halted weeks of border clashes with Cambodia, fearing the violence may not be over.

She said some people forced to flee the fighting began returning home on Sunday (Dec 28), a day after the ceasefire was announced, but many evacuees on both sides of the border preferred waiting for an official word that it was safe.

Some cited a lack of trust that the neighbouring country would respect the truce, after previous ones had been broken.

"I really hope this ceasefire will last long and we can return home," 21-year-old homemaker Kanlaya told AFP from the university campus in Thailand's Surin city.

"But I will not go back home as long as authorities do not confirm that it is safe," she said, adding that the evacuation centre was now less crowded, although hundreds remained there.