Thai and Cambodian evacuees hail truce news with mixed emotions

SURIN: Thai and Cambodian evacuees welcomed news of a ceasefire on Monday (Jul 28) with a mix of relief and scepticism.

Counting down the minutes to midnight when a truce with Cambodia is due, Thai evacuee Jeanjana Phaphan was full of fragile hopes and doubted that peace would prevail.

Jeanjana fled her frontier home in Phanom Dong Rak district with her three-year-old son a few days ago.

"If it's truly ending, I'm overjoyed – the happiest I've felt in a long time," the 48-year-old told AFP at a shelter in Surin city, 50km from the border.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Thailand and Cambodia's leaders have agreed on an "unconditional" ceasefire, following five days of combat along their jungle-clad frontier that has killed at least 38 people.

Nearly 300,000 people have fled as the two sides fired artillery, rockets and guns in a battle over long-disputed areas home to a smattering of ancient temples.

News of the ceasefire sent a ripple of relief, measured with a degree of scepticism, through those who fled since the fighting erupted last Thursday.

"If our two countries keep fighting, the hardship and loss will only grow," Jeanjana said.

"When I hear neighbours say their roof was pierced by bullets, it makes me heavy-hearted. The sound of people crying from loss is truly heartbreaking," she added with a trembling voice and tear-brimmed eyes.

"People on that side are civilians too, just like us. On our side, we're just farmers – and I believe they are farmers like us too. Ordinary people working to survive."

