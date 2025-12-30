Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire holds for 72 hours; no word on prisoner release

BANGKOK: A renewed ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia over border clashes passed the 72-hour mark on Tuesday (Dec 30), an initial goal the countries set to ⁠secure a more lasting peace, but there was no word on the expected release of 18 Cambodian soldiers detained since July.

The Southeast Asian neighbours agreed on a ceasefire that took effect at noon on Saturday, halting 20 days of fighting that killed at least 101 people and displaced more than half a million on both sides, ⁠and included fighter-jet sorties, exchanges of rocket fire and artillery barrages.

The border clashes reignited early this month, following the breakdown in a ceasefire deal that ⁠US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim helped broker to halt a previous round of conflict in July.

Under the agreement signed by the defence ministers of both countries on Saturday, Thailand said that after the ceasefire held for 72 hours, it would release 18 Cambodian soldiers who have been in detention since July. By mid-afternoon on Tuesday, there was no news on the status of the soldiers.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Earlier in the day, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the ‌ceasefire was fragile and needed both sides to ensure that it was sustained and that bilateral relations were gradually repaired.

"The ceasefire has only just ‌been agreed so there is fragility," Sihasak told reporters. "We should avoid instigation or things that could diminish the ceasefire," he said.