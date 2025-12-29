Thai army accuses Cambodia of violating truce with over 250 drones

Logo
The Thai army said more than 250 unmanned aerial vehicles were detected flying from the Cambodian side, intruding into Thailand's sovereign territory on Sunday night.

Displaced people arrive at a temporary camp in Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province on Dec 11, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Tang Chhin Sothy)

29 Dec 2025 05:22PM
BANGKOK: Thailand's army on Monday (Dec 29) accused Cambodia of violating a newly signed ceasefire agreement, reached after weeks of deadly border clashes, by flying more than 250 drones over its territory.

The Thai army said "more than 250 unmanned aerial vehicles were detected flying from the Cambodian side, intruding into Thailand's sovereign territory" on Sunday night, according to a statement.

"Such actions constitute provocation and a violation of measures aimed at reducing tensions, which are inconsistent with the Joint Statement agreed" during a bilateral border committee meeting on Saturday, it added.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates. 

Source: AFP/ss

