Cambodia calls for ceasefire with Thailand after deadly clashes

WASHINGTON: Cambodia wants an "immediate ceasefire" with Thailand, the country's envoy to the United Nations said Friday (Jul 25), after the neighbours traded deadly strikes for a second day, with Bangkok also signalling an openness to talks.

A long-running border dispute erupted into intense fighting with jets, artillery, tanks and ground troops on Thursday, prompting the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting on the crisis on Friday.

"Cambodia asked for an immediate ceasefire - unconditionally - and we also call for the peaceful solution of the dispute," said Phnom Penh's UN ambassador Chhea Keo following a closed meeting of the Council attended by Cambodia and Thailand.

A steady thump of artillery strikes could be heard from the Cambodian side of the border Friday, where the province of Oddar Meanchey reported one civilian - a 70-year-old man - had been killed and five more wounded.

More than 138,000 people have been evacuated from Thailand's border regions, its health ministry said, reporting 15 fatalities - 14 civilians and a soldier - with a further 46 wounded, including 15 troops.