Cambodia reveals damage to UNESCO-listed temple after Thailand clashes

AFP was the first international media outlet to access the Preah Vihear temple since the clashes, documenting extensive damage to the ornate sandstone complex dating back to the 11th century.

Cambodian officials who escorted AFP said the destruction resulted from heavy artillery shelling and aerial bombardment carried out by the Thai army.

"The damage is very serious," said Ea Darith, director of conservation and archeology at the Preah Vihear Authority, which is charged with preserving the temple.

He said 420 parts of the complex were damaged in December, and another 142 in a previous round of violence in July.

"Some temple structures could collapse. We need urgent intervention," he said, adding that Cambodia will consult with UNESCO on how to make repairs.

The United Nations cultural agency told AFP in January that it would send a team to assess the damage following Cambodia's request. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday (Feb 6).

"Restoration will be difficult, take time and cost a lot," Ea Darith said.