Cambodia-Thailand border clashes send half a million into shelters

SAMRAONG, Cambodia: Half a million evacuees in Cambodia and Thailand were sheltering in pagodas, schools and other safe havens on Wednesday (Dec 10) after fleeing renewed fighting in a century-old border dispute in which US President Donald Trump has vowed to again intercede.

At least 11 people, including Thai soldiers and Cambodian civilians, have been killed in the latest spate of fighting, officials said, while more than 500,000 have fled border regions near where jets, tanks and drones were waging battle.

The Southeast Asian neighbours dispute the colonial-era demarcation of their 800km frontier, where competing claims to historic temples have spilled over into armed conflict.

This week's clashes are the deadliest since five days of fighting in July that killed dozens and displaced around 300,000 before a shaky truce was agreed, following intervention by Trump.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Both sides blame each other for instigating the reignited conflict, which on Tuesday expanded to five provinces of both Thailand and Cambodia, according to an AFP tally of official accounts.

AFP journalists in northwestern Cambodia's Samraong town on Wednesday morning heard the blasts of incoming artillery from the direction of centuries-old temples in disputed border areas.

"Civilians have had to evacuate in large numbers due to what we assessed as an imminent threat to their safety. More than 400,000 people have been moved to safe shelters" across seven provinces, Thai defence ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri told reporters at a news conference.

"We want to prevent a recurrence of the attacks on civilians we suffered in July 2025."

"WILL IT HIT US?"

In Cambodia, "101,229 people have been evacuated to safe shelters and relatives' homes in five provinces," as of Tuesday evening, defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata told reporters.

Cambodian Lay Non, 55, fled northern O'Smach town where he works as a security guard at a casino on Tuesday, and was staying at a temple with his family.

"This time the fighting is more intense, the Thais drop bombs from jets," he told AFP.

"I feel warm" staying near a large Buddha statue inside the temple, he added.