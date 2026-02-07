A tale of two villages: Cambodians lament Thailand's border gains

A sign hanging from a rusty ice-green shipping container installed by Thai forces on what they say is the border with Cambodia proclaims: "Cambodian citizens are strictly prohibited from entering this area."

On opposite sides of the makeshift barricade, fronted by coils of barbed wire, Cambodians lamented their lost homes and livelihoods as Thailand's military showed off its gains.

Thai forces took control of several patches of disputed land along the border during fighting last year, which could amount to several square kilometres in total.

Cambodian Kim Ren said her house in Chouk Chey used to stand on what is now the Thai side of the barricade, and was bulldozed by Bangkok's forces after a ceasefire agreement in December.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The Thais reset us to zero. We don't have any more hope," she told AFP this week.

Just to the north, where the village is known as Ban Nong Chan, Thai soldiers stood guard in front of an excavator filling a truck with debris during a military-organised media tour.

Kim Ren is among more than 1,200 families from her village and Prey Chan, another contested location, who have been staying at a temple shelter for weeks, according to local authorities.