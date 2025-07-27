Thailand, Cambodia clash despite ceasefire hopes

SAMRAONG, Cambodia: Thailand and Cambodia clashed for a fourth day on Sunday (Jul 27), despite both sides saying they were ready to discuss a ceasefire after a late-night intervention by US President Donald Trump.

The neighbours, popular destinations for millions of foreign tourists, have been locked in their bloodiest conflict in years over the disputed border, with at least 33 people confirmed killed and more than 200,000 displaced.



Both said they were willing to start talks to end the fighting, after Trump spoke to the two prime ministers late on Saturday and said they had agreed to meet and "quickly work out" a ceasefire.

Cambodia said it fully endorsed Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire.

Thailand said while it was grateful to the US President, it could not begin talks while Cambodia was targeting its civilians, a claim that Phnom Penh has denied.



"Our condition is that we do not want a third country but are thankful for his (Trump's) concern," Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters before heading off to visit border areas.



"We've proposed a bilateral between our foreign ministers to conclude the conditions for a ceasefire and drawing back troops and long-range weapons."

Meanwhile, Cambodia said Thailand had started hostilities on Sunday morning and that Thai forces were mobilising along the border.

"I made it clear to Honourable President Donald Trump that Cambodia agreed with the proposal for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between the two armed forces," Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet posted on Facebook, noting he had also agreed to Malaysia's earlier ceasefire proposal.



Fresh artillery clashes erupted on Sunday morning near two long-contested ancient temples in the frontier region between northern Cambodia and northeast Thailand, which has seen the bulk of the fighting.



Cambodian defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said Thai forces began attacking areas around the temples at 4.50am.



AFP earlier reported that the regular thump of artillery rattled windows in the Cambodian town of Samraong, around 20km from the frontline.