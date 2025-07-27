Thailand, Cambodia clash despite ceasefire hopes

SAMRAONG, Cambodia: Thailand and Cambodia clashed for a fourth day on Sunday (Jul 27), despite both sides saying they were ready to discuss a ceasefire after a late-night intervention by US President Donald Trump.

Both countries, popular destinations for millions of foreign tourists, have been locked in their bloodiest conflict in years over the disputed border, with at least 33 people confirmed killed and more than 200,000 displaced.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai are expected to arrive in Malaysia on Monday evening to discuss the escalating border conflict, said Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, as reported by local news agency Bernama on Sunday evening.

He said that both countries have agreed to accept Malaysia as a mediator in efforts to resolve the border conflict between the two countries.

"I had the opportunity to speak with the foreign ministers of both Thailand and Cambodia. They both agreed that no other country should be involved in this issue. They have full confidence in Malaysia and have requested me to act as a mediator," Mohamad Hasan said, as quoted by Bernama.

Malaysia is the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which Thailand and Cambodia are part of.

Both said they were willing to start talks to end the fighting, after Trump spoke to the two prime ministers late on Saturday and said they had agreed to meet and "quickly work out" a ceasefire.

Cambodia said it fully endorsed Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire.

Thailand said while it was grateful to the US President, it could not begin talks while Cambodia was targeting its civilians, a claim that Phnom Penh has denied.



"Our condition is that we do not want a third country but are thankful for his (Trump's) concern," Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham told reporters before heading off to visit border areas.



"We've proposed a bilateral between our foreign ministers to conclude the conditions for a ceasefire and drawing back troops and long-range weapons."

Meanwhile, Cambodia said Thailand had started hostilities on Sunday morning and that Thai forces were mobilising along the border.

"I made it clear to Honourable President Donald Trump that Cambodia agreed with the proposal for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between the two armed forces," Cambodian leader Hun Manet posted on Facebook, noting he had also agreed to Malaysia's earlier ceasefire proposal.



Fresh artillery clashes erupted on Sunday morning near two long-contested ancient temples in the frontier region between northern Cambodia and northeast Thailand, which has seen the bulk of the fighting.

Cambodian defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said Thai forces began attacking areas around the temples at 4.50am.

On Sunday, the country's Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts condemned what it described as the "continued and intensified shelling" of the Preah Vihear Temple by Thai forces, which has placed the ancient site in "grave and unprecedented danger".

"As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Preah Vihear Temple stands as a symbol of Cambodia's national identity, historical continuity and spiritual heritage," the ministry said in a statement.

"These attacks not only violate Cambodia's sovereignty but also endanger the shared cultural heritage of humanity."