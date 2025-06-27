Cambodia's former leader Hun Sen accuses Thai PM of 'insulting king'

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia's influential ex-premier Hun Sen on Friday (Jun 27) accused Thailand's prime minister of insulting the Thai king, as tensions between the neighbouring countries intensified.

He said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's comments about her military commander, whom she labelled an "opponent", in a leaked phone call with the veteran leader over a border dispute were "an insult to the king".

"An insult to a regional commander is an insult to the Thai king because it is only the king who issued a royal decree to appoint him," Hun Sen said in a livestream on his official Facebook page.

The daughter of controversial ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who goes on trial for lese-majeste next week, faces being sacked as prime minister as the phone call scandal has triggered calls for her to step down and her government to teeter.