Thai and Cambodia militaries hold talks on resuming ceasefire

BANGKOK: Military officials from Thailand and Cambodia began talks on Wednesday (Dec 24), both countries said, days after the neighbours agreed to discuss resumption of a ceasefire after 16 ⁠days of fierce border clashes that have killed at least 86 people.

The talks come two days after a special meeting in Kuala Lumpur of Southeast Asian foreign ministers convened to try to salvage a truce first brokered by ASEAN chair Malaysia and United States President Donald Trump after a previous round of clashes in July

Thai ‍Defence Ministry spokesman Rear Admiral ⁠Surasant Kongsiri ‍said Wednesday's meeting of the General Border Committee would last three days and could pave the way for an agreement.

The talks were held at a border ⁠checkpoint towards the southern end of their 817km frontier.

"If the secretariat meeting goes smoothly and leads ‍to an agreement, then there will be a meeting between the defence ministers of the two countries on Dec 27," Surasant told reporters.

Cambodian defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said the talks began at 4.30pm local time (5.30pm, Singapore time), led by generals from both sides.

The meeting is the most significant step since fighting re-erupted and follows separate, unsuccessful efforts by Malaysia, China and the United States to bring the ‌two countries to the table.