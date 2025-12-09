Renewed Thai-Cambodian clashes expose deep flaws in October peace accord, say experts

Fighting has surged once again along the long-contested border between Thailand and Cambodia, exposing the fragility of recent peace efforts.

Analysts said it is difficult to determine who triggered the renewed hostilities amid conflicting claims, swirling speculation and limited transparency from both governments.

What is clear, however, is that the return to violence signals an unravelling of the peace framework signed just six weeks ago, they added.

A PEACE ACCORD “IN TATTERS”

In October, Thai and Cambodian leaders signed a joint declaration of peace on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur.

The deal was brokered and witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the current chair of the regional bloc, together with United States President Donald Trump.

The accord had been envisioned as a roadmap towards lasting peace, including the withdrawal of troops and heavy weapons.

But analysts said the agreement was flawed and fragile from the outset – and is now effectively “on its last legs”.

“The peace accord is pretty much in tatters at this point,” said independent political advisor Jay Harriman, arguing that the truce never addressed the core drivers of conflict.

“It was more or less foisted upon the two sides by Trump, without dealing with any of the underlying factors – disputed religious temples, border demarcation, ultra nationalism and complicated domestic politics.”