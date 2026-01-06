Thai army says Cambodia border strike wounds soldier, violates truce

BANGKOK: Thailand's army said Cambodian forces violated a 10-day-old truce on Tuesday (Jan 6), bombarding a border province with mortars that wounded one soldier.

"Cambodia has violated the ceasefire" on Tuesday morning, the Thai army said in a statement, accusing Cambodian forces of firing mortar rounds into Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province.

One soldier was wounded by shrapnel and was evacuated for medical treatment, it said, adding that the soldier's injuries were "minor" and "not life-threatening".

The Thai army said the "explosion" incident happened at 7.25am local time and that the cause is under investigation.

The decades-old dispute between the Southeast Asian neighbours erupted into military clashes several times last year, with fighting in December killing dozens of people and displacing around a million on both sides.

The two countries agreed to a truce on Dec 27, ending three weeks of clashes.

Cambodia has not immediately commented on the alleged strike.