Thai defence minister to attend truce talks with Cambodia, PM says

BANGKOK: Thailand's defence minister will join ongoing talks with Cambodia on Saturday (Dec 27) that could lead to a truce, the Thai premier said on Friday, as border clashes between the two Southeast Asian neighbours continued for a third week.

If the defence minister is able to come to an agreement with his Cambodian counterpart, the two countries will make a deal in line with a previous pact brokered with the help of US President Donald Trump following a previous round of clashes in July, he said.

"What is important is that both of us have to keep the promises that both will not threaten, offend, and instigate, and to reduce hostility between the two countries," Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters in Bangkok, referring to a potential deal.

A Cambodian defence ministry spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thai and Cambodian officials have been holding parleys at a border crossing since Wednesday as hostilities between the two countries continued. The ceasefire broke down in early December, with at least 98 people killed on both sides and more than half a million on displaced.