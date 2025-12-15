Volunteers patrol Thai villages as artillery rains at Cambodia border

BURIRAM, Thailand: Ten kilometres from Thailand's disputed border with Cambodia, farmer-turned-village security guard Narongchai Putthet stands at a roadside checkpoint, his rifle slung across his navy blue uniform.

The 60-year-old is one of a small band of volunteers appointed by local authorities to protect rural Thai communities now largely deserted after a week of back-and-forth military bombardments over the Southeast Asian neighbours' contested frontier.

The volunteers are their community's eyes and ears during the renewed clashes, which have killed at least 27 people and are rooted in a dispute over the colonial-era demarcation of their 800km border.

Their duties include guarding empty homes from potential looters, caring for livestock and manning checkpoints outside their village - mostly quiet except for the dull thud of distant artillery echoing through dry rice fields.

It's an unusual kind of service, carried out at great personal risk and for no pay.

"Even though we don't get a salary or an allowance, it's worth it," Narongchai told AFP.