Men moving 81 macaques, meth arrested in Thailand

BANGKOK: Thai rangers have arrested two men suspected of being part of an international wildlife smuggling network, the military said on Saturday (Nov 15), after they were intercepted in a car carrying 81 macaques near the Cambodian border.

Thailand is a major transit hub for wildlife smugglers, who often sell highly-prized endangered creatures on the lucrative black market in China, Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

A patrol stopped the vehicle on Friday afternoon in the Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province, where troops found the monkeys stuffed into a blue net bag.

"At 3.20pm, authorities arrested the two suspects and inspected their vehicle," the 12th Ranger Forces Regiment, which is responsible for the area, said in a statement on Facebook.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The soldiers also seized methamphetamine pills and crystal meth, though no quantities were specified.