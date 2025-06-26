Thai cannabis stores fret as government moves to tighten rules on sales

BANGKOK: Thai cannabis store owners and activists on Thursday (Jun 26) hit out at new government plans to tighten the rules on selling the drug by requiring a doctor's approval, three years after it was decriminalised.

The kingdom was the first country in Southeast Asia to decriminalise the drug when it removed cannabis from the list of banned narcotics in June 2022.

The intention was to allow sales for medical rather than recreational use, but the move led to hundreds of cannabis "dispensaries" springing up around the country, particularly in Bangkok.

While the relaxation has proved popular with some tourists, there are concerns that the trade is under-regulated.

Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin signed an order late on Tuesday requiring an on-site doctor to approve sales for medical reasons.

The rule would only come into force once it is published in the official Royal Gazette. It is not clear when this would happen.

Thanatat Chotiwong, a long-time cannabis activist and store owner, said it was "not fair" to suddenly change the rules on a sector that was now well established.

"This is a fully-fledged industry - not just growers selling flowers. There are lighting suppliers, construction crews, farmers, soil and fertiliser developers, and serious R&D," he told AFP.

"Some of us have invested tens of millions of baht in greenhouses and infrastructure. Then suddenly, the government steps in to shut it all down."

Thanatat urged the government instead to "implement proper taxation and regulation - so this revenue can be returned to society in a meaningful way".