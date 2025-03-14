Thailand picks 4 provinces popular with tourists to host casino-entertainment complexes
Bangkok, Chonburi, Chiang Mai and Phuket are the first four locations announced, after Thailand’s Cabinet approved a draft law in January that would legalise gambling and casinos.
The locations were chosen because they are major tourist provinces, Nikom Boonwiset, vice-chairman of a special committee overseeing the entertainment complex project, said on Thursday (Mar 13) as reported by news outlet Bangkok Post.
The announcement of the locations comes two months after Thailand’s Cabinet approved a draft law that would legalise gambling and casinos.
Most forms of gambling are illegal in Thailand but underground betting is commonplace, and certain state-run horse races and an official lottery are allowed.
Nikom, a member of parliament of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, said the 500-billion-baht (US$14.9 billion) project is expected to attract at least 50 million visitors annually and create at least 40,000 jobs, Bangkok Post reported.
Thailand’s gross domestic product in 2025 is projected to be US$545.3 billion, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Less than 10 per cent of each entertainment complex would be allocated for a casino, Nikom said. Each complex will have a five-star hotel, shopping mall, amusement park, sports arena, and a convention and exhibition centre, he said.
Such integrated complexes in neighbouring countries like Singapore and the Philippines have helped to draw tourists.
Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has said legalising gambling and casinos would help generate more state revenue.
Opponents of the plan, however, argue the current version of the proposed law for such entertainment complexes lacks safeguards to protect young people from falling into the gambling habit.
Thailand’s Stop Gambling Foundation has also said it may contain loopholes for money laundering, such as by potentially allowing junket operators to facilitate the entry of people into the casinos, Bangkok Post reported.
Protestors have gathered outside the Finance Ministry and Government House in the past week calling for the casino plan to be scrapped.
The Entertainment Complex Bill was scheduled to be presented at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, but was postponed as the finance ministry is receiving public feedback until Friday (Mar 14).
Paetongtarn said the government was in no rush to proceed with the project, Bangkok Post reported on Wednesday.
She said the requirement for Thais to enter the complexes – they need to prove they have at least 50 million baht in their bank accounts for at least six months – will also be discussed further.