Why Thailand's move in naming 5 cat breeds as national symbols has elicited a mixed purr

BANGKOK: In centuries-old Thai manuscripts, the cat appears as a revered species, a bearer of prosperity, protection and royal favour.

In books made from samut khoi - traditional Thai paper folding books made from the bark of a mulberry tree - scribes depicted silver-coated and white, jewel-eyed felines as guardians of temples and described their unique traits in verse.

These animals have deep roots and national heritage, dating back beyond these 14th-century scripts called the Tamra Maew.

From ancient symbols to modern-day icons, the kingdom’s iconic species are being elevated once again: Officially recognised alongside some other historic heavyweights.

Five cat breeds native to Thailand were approved as national pet symbols by the government on Nov 18, joining the Thai elephant, fighting fish and Naga among other nationally recognised emblems.

The pure Thai breeds - Suphalak, Korat, Siamese, Konja and Khao Manee - possess distinctive physical and behavioral traits that clearly differentiate them from other breeds, according to Thailand’s National Identity Committee, which had proposed their designations as national pets.

“Their uniqueness has gained international recognition, with some foreign breeders attempting to register purebred Thai cat lines and establish global breed standards,” the Thai government’s public relations department said in a report on Nov 20.