Captain of Thai boys' football team rescued from flooded cave in 2018 dies in UK

Duangpetch Promthep, one of the boys rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018 by an international team, has died in the UK.
According to BBC, the 17-year-old was reported to have sustained a head injury, but the cause of death is unclear.
His mother had reportedly informed the Wat Doi Wao temple in his hometown of his death.
Following the rescue in 2018, the boys had embarked on a course of study to become novice Buddhist monks in honor of Samarn Kunan, the volunteer diver and former Thai navy SEAL who lost his life during the mission to rescue them.
Supatpong Methigo, a Buddhist monk and Duangpetch's former teacher, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he had been informed by Duangpetch's grandmother that the teenager had died in an accident.
He described Duangpetch as a good boy who studied hard and was good at praying.
"In my next life, I would like (you) to be my student again," he wrote.
In 2022, Duangpetch enrolled in the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire, which he said was a "dream come true".
"I promise I will focus and do my best," he said in a post on Instagram.
The teenager, also known as Dom, was the captain of the Wild Boar Academy football team that was trapped in Tham Luang cave while exploring in 2018 with their coach.
The twelve boys - aged 11 to 16 - and their 25-year-old coach had biked to the cave in Mae Sai district on Jun 23, 2018, going in to explore the 7km cave complex without knowing a heavy monsoon rain would fall.
By the time they wanted to leave, water had filled the chambers and blocked their exit. Their disappearance triggered a search and rescue operation that snowballed into one of the most complex multinational missions the world has ever witnessed.
More than 10,000 people from Thailand and abroad came together to help in the 17-day search-and-rescue operation.