Captain of Thai boys' football team rescued from flooded cave in 2018 dies in UK

Duangpetch Promthep, one of the boys rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018 by an international team, has died in the UK.

According to BBC, the 17-year-old was reported to have sustained a head injury, but the cause of death is unclear.

His mother had reportedly informed the Wat Doi Wao temple in his hometown of his death.

Following the rescue in 2018, the boys had embarked on a course of study to become novice Buddhist monks in honor of Samarn Kunan, the volunteer diver and former Thai navy SEAL who lost his life during the mission to rescue them.

Supatpong Methigo, a Buddhist monk and Duangpetch's former teacher, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he had been informed by Duangpetch's grandmother that the teenager had died in an accident.

He described Duangpetch as a good boy who studied hard and was good at praying.

"In my next life, I would like (you) to be my student again," he wrote.