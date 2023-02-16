Death of Thai boy rescued from cave: Mum appeals for help to bring body home from UK

BANGKOK: The family of 17-year-old Duangpetch Promthep – the former captain of a Thai junior football team that was rescued from a flooded cave in 2018 – has appealed for help for his body to be returned to Thailand following the teenager’s death in the United Kingdom.

Duangpetch’s mother, Thanaporn Promthep, expressed the family’s hopes for his body to be repatriated to Thailand in a press conference broadcast via Zoom on Wednesday (Feb 15).

“We want him to return – his body – because our family doesn’t have much … We don’t have money; none of us do. We would like to ask for your help to bring his body home, please,” she said.

Thanaporn made the appeal to Kiatisuk Senamuang – a former striker and head coach of Thailand’s national football team – whose non-profit organisation Zico Foundation helped Duangpetch obtain a scholarship to study at the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire last year.

“Yes, I will liaise for that,” said Kiatisuk, who was present at the press conference.