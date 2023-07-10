Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

'We must not forget': Thailand marks cave rescue anniversary
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

'We must not forget': Thailand marks cave rescue anniversary

'We must not forget': Thailand marks cave rescue anniversary

The "Wild Boars" team were trapped in the caves in June 2018 when rains flooded the complex. (Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

10 Jul 2023 06:26PM (Updated: 10 Jul 2023 06:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MAE SAI, Thailand: Hundreds of people gathered on Monday (Jul 10) to mark the five-year anniversary of the dramatic rescue against impossible odds of 12 young footballers from a flooded cave in northern Thailand.

Now in their late teens, the boys and their coach, Ekkapol Chantawong, descended into the spotlit chambers of the Tham Luang cave complex to pay tribute to the thousands of people who worked for 18 days and nights to get them out.

The "Wild Boars" team had entered the caves in June 2018 and were trapped when rains flooded the complex, emerging after a daring international rescue operation to global acclaim.

Members of the Thai "Wild Boars" youth football team gather inside the Tham Luang Cave in Mae Sai district in the northern province of Chiang Rai on Jul 10, 2023, during an event to mark the five-year anniversary of their rescue from inside the flooded cave. (Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

"If it weren't for these people we wouldn't have survived, and wouldn't have been alive this day," Ekkapol said.

"I'd like to say thank you to all of you from the bottom of my heart."

48:33 Min
When 13 people became trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand, the nation launched one of the biggest rescue operations involving 10,000 people. We bring you an exclusive documentary that unpacks how events unfolded over 17 dramatic days.

But the joyful anniversary was tinged with sadness following the death of 17-year-old captain Duangpetch Promthep, who passed away while on a football scholarship in Britain earlier this year.

His former team-mates each laid white flowers at a memorial image of him outside the caves, surrounded by crowds in the bright sunlight and vivid jungle flora.

A video tribute was also played inside the cave for ex-Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osatanakorn, who won plaudits for his handling of the incident, and who died last month.

"We must not forget the efforts of everyone involved in the rescue mission, especially of those who are no longer here with us," said Varawut Silpa-archa, minister of natural resources and environment.

Offerings were also made to Jao Mae Nang Nong - a legendary princess said to be the spirit of the caves in which she supposedly died, and who was frequently invoked for strength during the rescue.

Offerings were made to Jao Mae Nang Nong, the spirit of the caves, who was frequently invoked during the rescue. (Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)
Hundreds gather at Thailand's Tham Luang Cave to mark the five-year anniversary of the "Wild Boars" football team's rescue. (Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)
Visitors walk inside the Tham Luang Cave in Mae Sai district in the northern province of Chiang Rai on Jul 10, 2023, during an event to mark the five-year anniversary of the "Wild Boars" youth football team's rescue from inside the flooded cave. (Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

MIRACULOUS RESCUE

The boys were on a day trip to the cave complex on Jun 23, 2018, when heavy rains flooded the complex via underground waterways.

They were feared dead until two British cave divers negotiated a series of narrow waterways and corridors and found them on Jul 2, trapped in a deep chamber, 4km from the entrance.

The next hurdle was safely moving the boys and their coach out of the caves.

In a highly risky operation, they were sedated, dressed in wetsuits and breathing apparatus, and hauled through the complex by foreign cave hobbyists, expert divers, and a team of Thai navy SEALs including Saman Kunan, who died during the rescue.

Related:

Despite the odds, the boys and their coach all made it out alive.

Adul Sam-on, one of the footballers who shot to fame after he thanked the divers who found them in English, was granted Thai nationality following the rescue, as were his coach and two team-mates.

Speaking on Monday, the now-19-year-old said he had just graduated high school in the United States, and would shortly be attending university.

While there has been a steady stream of books, TV series, and film adaptations of the rescue, the boys themselves have mostly kept out of the limelight.

Mongkol Booneiam, known as Mark, said he still lives - and plays football - in a nearby village.

"If I have free time then I'd try to go play," he said.

Source: AFP/px

Related Topics

Thailand rescue

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.