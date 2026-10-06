Thailand asks firms to cut egg exports after flood losses

BANGKOK: Thailand has asked companies to cut egg exports by 30 per cent to 50 per cent until December 2026, with supplies hit by heavy flooding, which killed a significant number of hens, a commerce ministry official said on Tuesday (Oct 6).

In the flood-hit egg farms in the area of Chachoengsao province, about two hours east of the capital Bangkok, about 3 million hens were killed, said Jirawuth Suwanna-arj, deputy director-general of the Department of Internal Trade.

The department is urgently surveying unaffected areas to source eggs for distribution to retailers. It is also working with other agencies to extend the lifespan of laying hens from 80 weeks to 85 weeks to maintain egg supplies, Jirawuth said.

Since Sep 16, there has been flooding in 51 provinces, including Bangkok, with 31 people killed, according to the Interior Ministry.

Bangkok was declared a disaster-affected zone late last month after receiving 320mm of rain over three days, as much as it typically receives in all of September.