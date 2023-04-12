Thailand's China-built high-speed rail, on track but delayed

HERITAGE BATTLE

One of the old stations lined up for the wrecking ball is in Nakhon Ratchasima, the main city in the northeast, three and a half hours by road from Bangkok - or nearly five by regular train.

Inaugurated by King Rama V in 1900, the old station is fraying at the edges, with stray dogs snoozing under tatty wooden benches - but from the walls, colourful posters trumpet the bright future of high-speed travel.

The State Railway of Thailand - which did not respond to AFP's requests for comment - plans to replace it with a new station 16 times bigger, built-in glass and steel.

But there is resistance from local campaigners who do not want to see a piece of Thai history - and one with royal connections - fall to the bulldozers.

"We are not against the high-speed train project, but we want to show that the old and the new can co-exist," Werapol Chongjareonjai, the chair of an association of Siamese architects in the northeast told AFP.

Werapol wants to turn the site into a tourist spot by shifting some pillars by a few metres so the new station can be built alongside the old one.

Demolition work was due to begin at the start of the year but Werapol and his fellow activists have managed to delay it.

With the general election looming on May 14, they hope to string the process out further as officials are reluctant to take decisions until the poll is settled.

"We will try to take advantage of the elections to talk to the candidates," he added.