Thailand to consider reinstating mandatory quarantine over Omicron COVID-19 variant

BANGKOK: Thailand's public health minister said on Monday (Dec 20) that his ministry will propose reinstating mandatory quarantine for foreign visitors due to concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The proposal would scrap the current quarantine waiver for vaccinated visitors and revert to hotel quarantine and the "sandbox" programme, which allows free movement within a specific location, Anutin Charnvirakul told the Inside Thailand television show.

He said the proposal will be made to the government's COVID-19 task force "soon", without elaborating further.