Thai court grants ex-PM Thaksin permission to leave country
Thai court grants ex-PM Thaksin permission to leave country

Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra (C) arrives at the Siam.AI Cloud event in Bangkok on Dec 4, 2024. (File photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

31 Jan 2025 07:45PM
BANGKOK: A Thai court on Friday (Jan 31) granted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra permission to leave the country, a court statement said, a rare exception for a defendant facing royal insult charges.

The 75-year-old billionaire was jailed for eight years on graft and abuse of power after he returned to Thailand two years ago following 15 years in exile, though he was pardoned by the king six months later.

Last year, he was charged with lese-majeste over comments he made to a South Korean media outlet nine years previously, and is set to face trial in July.

According to Thai law, defendants facing trial must remain in the country unless granted special permission by a court.

On Friday, a court decided to allow him to leave, citing "the benefits of international relations" as a reason for his temporary departure, though it did not elaborate on the purpose of the trip.

In December, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim appointed Thaksin as his ASEAN advisor as he took the chair of Southeast Asia's regional bloc this year.

Although Thaksin has previously said he would not be involved in politics, he remains active, including by campaigning for his former party Pheu Thai.

"The court has considered and allowed the defendant to leave the kingdom between Jul 2 to Jul 3, which does not affect the trial," the court statement said.

The billionaire ex-PM must report to authorities within three days of his return.

Thailand has some of the world's strictest lese-majeste laws, with any criticism of King Maha Vaijralongkorn or his immediate family punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Critics and rights groups say the law is abused to stifle legitimate debate.

Source: AFP/lh

Related Topics

Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra

